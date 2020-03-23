Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Southerlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty C. Southerlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty C. Southerlin Obituary
Betty C. Southerlin

Greer - Betty Louise Childers Southerlin, 86, widow of Charles B. Southerlin, passed away on March 23, 2020 at her home.

A native of Franklin, NC, daughter of the late Carl Childers and Marie Moses Jackson, she was a retired employee of T.J. Maxx and a member of Tigerville Baptist Church.

Surviving are one daughter, Kim Miller (Tom) of Landrum; three sons, Sonny Southerlin of Greer, James Southerlin (LaRue) of Clemson and Michael Southerlin (Kristine) of Simpsonville; one sister, Carlein Stephenson of Taylors; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Southerlin was predeceased by one daughter, Nancy Lewis and one brother, Owen Childers.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Mrs. Southerlin's interment will be at Tigerville Baptist Church Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The families are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daily Bread Ministries-Greer, PO Box 2344, Greer, SC 29652.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -