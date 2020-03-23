|
|
Betty C. Southerlin
Greer - Betty Louise Childers Southerlin, 86, widow of Charles B. Southerlin, passed away on March 23, 2020 at her home.
A native of Franklin, NC, daughter of the late Carl Childers and Marie Moses Jackson, she was a retired employee of T.J. Maxx and a member of Tigerville Baptist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Kim Miller (Tom) of Landrum; three sons, Sonny Southerlin of Greer, James Southerlin (LaRue) of Clemson and Michael Southerlin (Kristine) of Simpsonville; one sister, Carlein Stephenson of Taylors; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Southerlin was predeceased by one daughter, Nancy Lewis and one brother, Owen Childers.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Mrs. Southerlin's interment will be at Tigerville Baptist Church Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The families are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daily Bread Ministries-Greer, PO Box 2344, Greer, SC 29652.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020