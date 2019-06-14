|
Betty Cloninger
Greenville - Betty June Cloninger, of Greenville, SC, passed away on June 12, 2019.
She was born April 1, 1932 in Gastonia, NC to Grover and Maddie Henderson.
Betty is survived by her twin sister Bobbie Jean Moore, with whom she had the deepest bond imaginable. If you knew them, you knew what love was.
A true survivor who could always laugh at herself, Betty will not be forgotten by anyone who was fortunate enough to come into her life.
Betty was predeceased by her parents and 6 of her 7 siblings. She was a graduate of Lowell High School in Lowell, NC. She was predeceased by husband Donald Clayton.
Mother of Donna Woodard (Sandy) of Gastonia, NC and Jeff Clayton (Susan) of Charlotte, NC.
Betty was also predeceased by second husband Horace Cloninger, whom she met later in life.
Grandmother of Brandon Woodard of Ocala, FL; Brad Clayton (Brittany) of Dothan, AL; Sara Beth Clayton of New York City; and Bonnie April (Justin) of Dothan, AL.
Great-grandmother of Zaine Woodard and Julian Clayton.
Betty was predeceased by brother-in-law Howell Moore.
Aunt to Gene Moore (Sherry) of Greenville, SC and Great Aunt to Nathan Moore of Greenville, SC.
Betty leaves behind many other relatives, including the Henderson and Cagle families of Gaston County NC, and an abundance of friends who always stood by her and came to visit!
Betty was a long-time member of Bethesda United Methodist Church of Powdersville, SC.
Service will be held on June 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church of Powdersville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church of Powdersville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on June 14, 2019