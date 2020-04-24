Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Betty Cobb Campbell Obituary
Betty Cobb Campbell

Landrum - Betty Jean Cobb Campbell, 82, passed away April 23, 2020.

A native of Lyman, daughter of the late Claude Harold and Annie Alberta Craft Cobb, she was a homemaker and a member of Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church where she was involved with GA's, Bible school, taught Sunday school and was Chairman of the Social Committee. She loved her family, people, hummingbirds, dogs, working in her church, and serving and helping others.

Surviving are her husband, James "Jimmy" Hughes Campbell of the home; sister-in-law, Nira Ravan of Landrum; a daughter, Lisa Campbell Bracewell (Paul) of Landrum and a sister, Linda Pittman of Lyman.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Bobby Cobb, Bill Cobb and Doug Cobb.

A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines, Rev. Vince Gainey, Rev. David Cobb and Rev. Walter Johnson.

The family is at the home of Nira Ravan.

Memorials may be made to Forever Dream Senior Dog Sanctuary, P.O. Box 521, Tryon, NC 28782.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Remember
