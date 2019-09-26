|
Betty Cooper
Taylors - Betty Jo Vaughn Cooper, 91, widow of James Ansel Cooper, passed away September 24, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Mundy Vaughn and Lessie Mason Vaughn Gossett, she was a retired bookkeeper and realtor and a member of Lee Road Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan Camille Cooper of Taylors; three nieces, Charlotte Pittman (Kenneth), Nancy Center (Ronald) and Debra Burch (Kenneth); and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Cooper of Lyman.
Mrs. Cooper was predeceased by a brother, Porter F. Vaughn.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Lee Road Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Bill Hightower and Rev. Jason Kittrell. Burial will follow in Vaughn Family Cemetery.
Honorary escort will be the Rebekah Sunday School Class of Lee Road Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Friday at the church.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Lee Road Baptist Church, 1503 E. Lee Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 26, 2019