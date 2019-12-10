|
|
Betty "Ann" Cooper Turner
Greenville - Betty "Ann" Cooper Turner, age 69 of Greenville, S.C., passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home on Saturday, December 7.
Born on May 11, 1950 in Griffin Ga., she was the daughter of the late James Lavonia Cooper and Emma Loye "Lou" Cooper. She graduated in 1968 from Lumpkin County High School in Dahlonega, Ga. and received a BA in Business Administration from North Georgia College in 1971.
She married the late Thomas Randall "Randy" Turner on June 6, 1971. He was the love of her life for almost 47 years. Early in the marriage she worked part time with him in his State Farm office. They raised two wonderful sons in Greenville, S.C. before retiring and enjoying beach and mountain life in GA, NC and Colorado. She loved to sit by the river and read, ski and collect seashells, but she loved spending time with her family most of all. After Randy's passing, she returned to Greenville to be nearfamily. She also fulfilled a life long dream of starting a Women's Weekly Bible Study Group, which will continue on after her passing.
She is survived by sons, Thomas Wesley Turner, III (Jan) and Jason Randal Turner (Tara), granddaughters, Laney Marie Esco (Dannon), Carson Ann Turner, Ansley Wilson Turner and Olivia Grace Turner, grandson, John Wesley Turner; great grandsons, Camden Joshua Esco, Easton Crue Esco and Kass Oaklyn Esco and god son Chance Cooper.
She was a devoted and loving sister to Patsy Cooper and Jimmy Cooper
(Darlene) and devoted daughter in law to Jean Stancil .She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncle and friends and family.
Services are scheduled for Thursday, December 12 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 - 3 pm before the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to of Greenville in honor of her great grandson, Kass Oaklyn Esco.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville,GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019