Betty Davenport
Piedmont - Betty Sue Davenport, 90, of Piedmont died September 27, 2019 at Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown Hospital in Greenville.
She was the daughter of the late Elsie Hawthorne and James Franklin Davenport. Betty lived all her life in the Piedmont house in which she was born.
She loved living in Piedmont, serving as local librarian for more than 30 years. She was also a Brownie Girl Scout troop leader for more than 20 years.
Betty was a history buff who researched the family genealogy extensively. She helped document the history of her beloved town, collecting photos, information, and stories about life there since the late 1800's.
Her early years with the Piedmont branch of the Anderson County Library were spent in an old jail building that housed that tiny library, she but later saw the library grow and move to its present location off Highway 86.
She was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. Because of her support of Piedmont, she received the Community Service Award from the Piedmont Mothers Club on March 22, 2018.
Betty was known for sewing and crocheting - for the doll clothes she made for many little girls and the aprons and items she made for her friends.
She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, having served in many capacities.
Surviving are a sister, Frances D. Evans of Piedmont; a niece, Terry E. Harris (Ben) of Pendleton, NC; great niece, Arlie Harris (Angus Hucknall) and their children, Draegan and Everly Hucknall of Durham, NC; great nephew, Evan Harris of Raleigh, NC; and special cousin, Cora Roehm.
The funeral will be held Monday, September 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Piedmont First Baptist Church. Dr. Thomas DeVenny and Dr. Brett Patterson will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 at the church.
Memorials may be made to Piedmont First Baptist Church, 8 First Baptist Road, Piedmont, SC 29673 or the Piedmont Branch, Anderson County Library System, 12407 SC 86, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 29, 2019