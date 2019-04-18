Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Airport Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
In the Sanctuary
Taylors - Betty Elizabeth Fisher Craig, 77, widow of Larry Gene Craig, of Taylors, died Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Edward Preston Fisher, Sr. and Martha Elizabeth Huffling Fisher.

Betty was a member of Airport Baptist Church in Greer.

She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Moore and Rhonda Cochran; seven grandchildren, Gene, Shelly, Robert, Kayla, Rebecca, Kimberley, and Josh; six great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; three sisters, Jeannette Vaughn, Martha Nolff, and Ina Mae Turner; and a brother, Preston Fisher.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Betty was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Jim and Josephine Craig; a sister, Violet Fisher; and a brother, Jack Fisher.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Airport Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019
