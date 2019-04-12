|
|
Betty Elmore Edwards
Greenville - Betty Elmore Edwards, 92, widow of Robert A. Edwards, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Northside United Methodist Church, 435 Summit Drive in Greenville, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
For full obituary and condolences please visit www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 12, 2019