Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Northside United Methodist Church
435 Summit Drive
Greenville, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Northside United Methodist Church
435 Summit Drive
Greenville, SC
Betty Elmore Edwards


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Elmore Edwards Obituary
Betty Elmore Edwards

Greenville - Betty Elmore Edwards, 92, widow of Robert A. Edwards, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Northside United Methodist Church, 435 Summit Drive in Greenville, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

For full obituary and condolences please visit www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 12, 2019
