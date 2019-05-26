|
Betty Elrod Shell
Powdersville - Betty Elrod Shell, 96, widow of James Edward "J. Ed" Shell, died Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin and Beatrice Cely Elrod.
Betty was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
The last surviving member of her immediate family, she is survived by a daughter, B.J. Powers of Scaly Mountain, NC; a son, Robert Edward "Bob" Shell of Powdersville; a grandson; and three great grandchildren.
The graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the visitation to follow.
Memorials may be made to Interim HealthCare, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615, or Young Life Greenville: Capernaum, 2320 E. North St., Suite NN, Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019