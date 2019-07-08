Betty J. Patterson



Pickens - Betty J, Patterson, 79, of Pickens went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday July 6, 2019 in Pickens. Born in Oconee County, she is the daughter of the late Clarence and Margie Sloan Crowe and wife of Thomas E. Patterson.



Betty attended and was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Pickens, South Carolina for 54 years and retired form the Corner Drug Store of Pickens as an Account Manager.



Survivors include a son; Joey Patterson and his wife Karen of Pickens, two sisters; Juanita Lewis of Pageland, South Carolina, Evelyn Chalmers of Newberry, South Carolina, two grandchildren; Heather Kelly and Logan Patterson and two great grandchildren; Trevor and Anslei Kelly both of Pickens.



A visitation will be held Tuesday July 9, 2019 1pm until 2. Services will follow at 2pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, SC.



The family respectfully ask that memorials be made to the Bible Baptist Church Building Fund 2522 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens, SC 29671.



Online condolences may be made to WWW.Dillardfunerals.com



Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Patterson family. Published in The Greenville News on July 8, 2019