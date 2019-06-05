Betty J. Rushton



Easley, SC - Mrs. Edna Elizabeth "Betty" Jenkinson Rushton, 89, wife of Harry Guilford "Gil" Rushton, Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 2, 2019.



Born in Greenville County, Mrs. Rushton was a daughter of the late Joe Thomas Jenkinson, Sr. and the late Lula Edna Parsons Jenkinson. Mrs. Rushton graduated from Greenville High School and Draughn's Business College, and she was crowned Miss Greenville in 1949. She was formerly employed with The Greenville News and the Clemson University Athletic Department. Mrs. Rushton was a homemaker and a member of Easley First Baptist Church.



Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Surviving, in addition to her husband of seventy years, are two sons, Dr. Harry Guilford "Gil" Rushton, Jr. and his wife, Denise, of McLean, VA, and Douglas Edward "Doug" Rushton of New Orleans, LA; a daughter, Janet Rushton "Jan" Overton and her husband, Benson, of Clemson; a brother, Charles Benjamin Jenkinson and his wife, Gloria Jean "Georgia" Jenkinson, of Greenville; a sister, Evelyn Carolyn "CJ" Bigger and her husband, Dr. John F. Bigger, Jr. of N. Augusta, SC; four grandchildren, Dr. Hilary Rushton, Callie Rushton, Douglas Rushton, Jr. and Manning Rushton; and two step-grandchildren, Joe Conrad and Taylor Conrad. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rushton was predeceased by a brother, Joe Thomas Jenkinson, Jr.



Funeral services will be 2:30 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Easley First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating. Private committal services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:15 PM Saturday at the church, prior to the service.



In lieu of lowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 300 East First Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.



Family members are at their respective homes.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary