|
|
Betty J Suber
Greenville - Ms. Betty Jean Bolden Suber, 64, of Greenville, passed on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. She was a daughter of the late Casper and Beulah McCullough Bolden.
Surviving: one son, Rudolph Lamont Suber, Jr., of Madison, AL; three sisters, Linda B. Dillard, Brenda B. Grant and Mary B. White, all of Greenville, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 5:00pm at Watkins Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with a Private burial.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020