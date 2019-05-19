|
Betty Jean Cobb Cely
Powdersville - Betty Jean Cobb Cely, age 92, of Powdersville went to meet her Heavenly Father on May 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frank S. Cely. She is survived by her daughter Jo Ann Cely Rice and her husband Bennie Rice, and extended family Janet and Tony Land.
Betty was the youngest of eight children. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 4 sisters and survived by many nieces and nephews. Family has always been her priority. She spent her life helping others.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be sent to:
Welcome Baptist Church att: Malinda Gassaway
2730 Anderson Rd. Greenville, SC 29611
Published in The Greenville News on May 19, 2019