Betty Jean Holtzclaw
Greenville - Betty Jean Holtzclaw, 80, wife of Thomas Dean Holtzclaw, passed away, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Burrell and Eva Sue Guest.
Betty was a member of New Life Baptist Church. She retired from the accounting department of Bootle Equipment and also worked for Bright's Wholesale Florist.
In addition to her loving husband of 55 years, she is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann Ray; a grandson, Corey Ray; a sister, Clara Fowler (Donnie); and a sister-in-law, Laura Townsend (James). And a special thanks to Vera Quinn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Morgan.
The visitation will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the home, 19 Alice Farr Drive, Greenville, SC. The funeral service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church. The burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to The ALS Association, 7499 Parklane Rd #144, Columbia, SC 29223.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 28, 2019