Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean King Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Jean King Thompson Obituary
Betty Jean King Thompson

Greenville - Betty Jean King Thompson, 82, widow of James Leon Thompson, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Mrs. Thompson was born in Greenville to the late Carl Earl King and Helen Ruth Sims King. She retired at Carolina Blouse and was a member of Daventon Baptist Church. Betty was a member of the Love Sunday school class and the Jolly Seniors.

Surviving are a son, Mike Thompson and wife Lisa; a brother, Cecil King and wife Charlotte; a sister, Lena Hipps; two grandsons, Brian Thompson and wife Callie, and David Thompson and companion, Ashton Speir; a great-granddaughter, Ruthie Thompson; and three sisters-in-law, Wilma King, Tiny King, and Marveline Rodgers. She was predeceased by two brothers, Herman King and Therman King; and a sister, Vivian Stallings.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Fletcher Funeral Service. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Daventon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 312 Daventon Road, Pelzer, SC 29669; or to Meals-on-Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fletcher Funeral Service
Download Now