Betty Jean King Thompson
Greenville - Betty Jean King Thompson, 82, widow of James Leon Thompson, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Greenville to the late Carl Earl King and Helen Ruth Sims King. She retired at Carolina Blouse and was a member of Daventon Baptist Church. Betty was a member of the Love Sunday school class and the Jolly Seniors.
Surviving are a son, Mike Thompson and wife Lisa; a brother, Cecil King and wife Charlotte; a sister, Lena Hipps; two grandsons, Brian Thompson and wife Callie, and David Thompson and companion, Ashton Speir; a great-granddaughter, Ruthie Thompson; and three sisters-in-law, Wilma King, Tiny King, and Marveline Rodgers. She was predeceased by two brothers, Herman King and Therman King; and a sister, Vivian Stallings.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Fletcher Funeral Service. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Daventon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 312 Daventon Road, Pelzer, SC 29669; or to Meals-on-Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 19, 2019