Betty Jean Pittman
Greenville - Betty Jean Pittman, 88, widow of Charles Franklin Pittman of Greenville, graduated onto heaven on November 19, 2019 in her home surrounded by family.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Evangeline and Oliver White.
Betty retired from St. Francis Hospital after 25 years as a nursing assistant. She was a member of Woodside Church of God where she served in the wheelchair and food ministries. She was a life member of VFW Post 10330.
In her younger years, she enjoyed attending wrestling, shopping, drinking coffee, riding in mustangs, watching Atlanta Braves baseball, and most importantly, she enjoyed providing for everyone around her. She enjoyed mountain views and car rides. Betty entertained herself by crocheting and even won several awards for her ceramic creations at the county fair.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Vinson of Augusta, GA and Shirley Logan of Easley, SC and two sons, Rick Pittman (Marlene) of Greenville, SC and Randy Childress (Paulette Curry) of Easley, SC. She was loved and adored by her 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and her best friend of 52 years, Sharyn Adams.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Land, a previous husband, Robert "Bob" Childress, her newborn child, and her cockatiel named Dusty that she adored.
Services are planned for Friday, November 22 at Westville Funeral Home at 6010 White Horse Rd, Greenville, SC 29611. Visitation is at 1pm with a service to follow. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019