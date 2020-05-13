Services
Betty Jean Riblett Martin


1933 - 2020
Betty Jean Riblett Martin Obituary
Betty Jean Riblett Martin

Simpsonville - Betty Jean Riblett Martin, 87, of Simpsonville, SC, died Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Toledo, Ohio, January 14, 1933, she was predeceased by her parents, Harold Eugene Riblett, and Maude Bare Riblett. She was also predeceased by her sister, Cherie Ann Riblett McDonald, and her brother-in-law Wesley E. McDonald.

She is survived by her husband, William H. Martin (married June, 1957) of the home, and her sons Steven W. Martin (wife Deborah, Fernandina, FL), Randall H. Martin (wife Agnes, Emmett, ID), and Peter H. Martin (Simpsonville, SC). She is also survived by her grandchildren Heather Martin and Matthew Martin (Atlanta, GA), Dlorah Martin and Harold Martin (Emmett, ID), and William Martin and Julia Martin (their mother Ana, Mauldin, SC).

Mrs. Martin graduated DeVilbiss High School in Toledo in 1951. She was a home maker, and previously employed by University of Toledo, Owens-Illinois in Toledo, OH and Richmond, VA, and later worked part-time in secretarial services for real estate firms in Simpsonville, SC. She was a member of Horizon Church in Mauldin, SC.

The family will have a memorial gathering at a later date, and would like to thank Comfort Keepers, Open Arms Hospice, McCall Hospice House, and The Medical University of South Carolina for their care and compassion, to which donations and memorials may be offered.
Published in The Greenville News from May 13 to May 14, 2020
