Betty Jean Sanders Eskew
Greenville - Betty Jean Sanders Eskew, 87, of Greenville, wife of the late Randolph L. Eskew, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Born in Union County, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Eva Mae Vinson Sanders. She was a member of Lee Road United Methodist Church, and was very active in the Women's Circle and the Church Choir. Many of her friends always knew her to be full of life as she exemplified joy with her contagious smile. After 30 years she retired from Fluor Daniel in Greenville, South Carolina.
Surviving are her two daughters, Sherry Weeks (Wyman) and Jeannie Cunningham (Barry) both of Liberty; two grandchildren, Ryan Weeks and Andrea Cunningham; two brothers, Hugh Sanders and Hubert Sanders; four step-children, Dirk Eskew, Leslie Clayton, Mark Eskew, and Barry Eskew; and numerous step-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Dean Sanders and Donald Curtis Sanders.
The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Lee Road United Methodist Church, 1377 E. Lee Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the family.
www.MackeyMortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020