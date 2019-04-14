Services
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery
Greenville - Betty Jo Lindsey, 88, passed away April 12, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, a daughter of the late Grady Cleveland Lindsey and Pearl Chastain Lindsey, she was a retired employee of Woodlawn Memorial Park and a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her son, Lenny Clark of the home; two grandchildren, Bonny Ferguson and Christopher Clark; and four great-grandchildren, Gwen Rast, Salem Clark, Roman Clark and Sayora Clark.

She was also predeceased by one brother, J.W. Lindsey and two sisters, Mildred Hanvey and Agnes Sammons.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Carole Walters.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 14, 2019
