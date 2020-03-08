|
|
Betty Jo Moss Parsons
Greenville - Betty Jo Moss Parsons, 89, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6th, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends and family at Palmetto Mortuary, 1017 Mauldin Road Greenville, South Carolina, 29607 on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. The Funeral Service will follow at Palmetto Mortuary at 1:30 pm. Join the family at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville immediately following the Funeral Service.
For full obituary please visit www.thepalmettomortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020