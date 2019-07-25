Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Raines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jones Raines


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jones Raines Obituary
Betty Jones Raines

Greenville - Betty Jones Raines, 84, widow of Joe Raines, Jr., of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

She was born in Anderson to the late Carl and Kate Barbrey Jones. Mrs. Raines was a member of Truth Missionary Baptist Church and the Auditorium Sunday School Class. She retired from Greenville County School District as a teacher's assistant.

Mrs. Raines is survived by her brother Bobby Jones, of Travelers Rest; nephew, James Jones; and two great nephews, Chris and Shane Jones; great niece, B.J. Jones; cousin, Rosemary Womack; and close friend Judy Bowling.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now