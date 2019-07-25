|
Betty Jones Raines
Greenville - Betty Jones Raines, 84, widow of Joe Raines, Jr., of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
She was born in Anderson to the late Carl and Kate Barbrey Jones. Mrs. Raines was a member of Truth Missionary Baptist Church and the Auditorium Sunday School Class. She retired from Greenville County School District as a teacher's assistant.
Mrs. Raines is survived by her brother Bobby Jones, of Travelers Rest; nephew, James Jones; and two great nephews, Chris and Shane Jones; great niece, B.J. Jones; cousin, Rosemary Womack; and close friend Judy Bowling.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 25, 2019