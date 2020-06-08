Betty L. CrookGreenville - Margaret Betty Lou Goss Crook 83, passed peacefully on June 7, 2020.She is survived by her children Debby Holden, Bobby (Robert) Crook of Easley, Donna White (Rod) of Central and Bruce Crook (Brenda) of Greenville, Seven Grandchildren; Two Step-Grandchildren; and Seven Great Grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters; Ruby Jean Goss of Mauldin, Linda Manson and Tammy Lowe Beattie of Greenville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Robert Crook, parents Hassie Hall G. Lowe and James B. Goss, daughter Denise Speares, and granddaughter Stacey Holden.The family will receive friends Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 10:00-10:45am at Woodside Church of God, with services beginning at 10:45. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery WEST.