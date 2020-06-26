Betty Lavender
Betty Lavender

Greenville - Betty Lou Lavender, 89, wife of the late Robert Lavender, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Gray. Betty retired from St. Francis Hospital. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Belinda Lavender; a son, Kenneth Lavender; and four siblings.

She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Greene (Wayne); a son, Ron Lavender (Sheryll); two granddaughters, Alisha Lavender and Brantlee Bennett; and three great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/sc.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
