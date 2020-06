Betty Lavender

Betty LavenderGreenville - Betty Lou Lavender, 89, wife of the late Robert Lavender, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Gray. Betty retired from St. Francis Hospital. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Belinda Lavender; a son, Kenneth Lavender; and four siblings.She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Greene (Wayne); a son, Ron Lavender (Sheryll); two granddaughters, Alisha Lavender and Brantlee Bennett; and three great grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com