Betty Lavender
Greenville - Betty Lou Lavender, 89, wife of the late Robert Lavender, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Nellie Gray. Betty retired from St. Francis Hospital. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Belinda Lavender; a son, Kenneth Lavender; and four siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Greene (Wayne); a son, Ron Lavender (Sheryll); two granddaughters, Alisha Lavender and Brantlee Bennett; and three great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/sc.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.