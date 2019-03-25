|
Betty Lou Wooten
Greer - Betty Lou Wooten, 81, widow of SSgt W. Dean Wooten, passed away on March 23, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Irene Pruitt Pittman, she was a homemaker and a member of Highland Baptist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Sandra W. Hambrick (Randy) of Greer; two sons, Harold Dean Wooten (Alla) of Travelers Rest and Kennith Bruce Wooten (Missy) of Marietta; one sister, Clemmie Slatton of Greer; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of a son, Harold Dean Wooten.
Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 3270 Hwy 414, Taylors, SC 29687.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 25, 2019