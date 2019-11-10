Services
Betty Louise Dill

Mauldin - Betty Louise Dill, 91, of Mauldin, widow of Kenneth Doyle Dill, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCall Hospice House.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Nellie Heath Chasteen. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Dill worked as a lab technician with J.P. Stevens Parker Plan for 35 years. She was a member of Choice Hills Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca Barton (Thom) of Taylors and Susan Cobb-Garrison (Henry) of Greenville; one grandson, Jerry Lee Cobb, Jr.; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas Chasteen of Warner Robbins, GA; one sister, Jean Chasteen of Taylors; and wonderful caregivers, Shirley and Paul Gibbons.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Graceland Cemetery West with visitation following the service.

The family will be at her residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
