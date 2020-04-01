Services
Betty Louise Powell

Betty Louise Powell Obituary
Betty Louise Powell

Greenville - Betty Louise Powell, 83, widow of the late C.H. "Dean" Powell, died Monday, March 30, 2020.

Born in Pickens, she was the daughter of the late Duffie and Artie Mauldin Riggins.

Mrs.Powell was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church and the Faith Sunday School Class. She retired from Southern Bell with over 30 years of service.

She is survived by daughter, Cindy Black and husband, Joe Black; two, grandsons, Allen Wright and Bradley Wright and his wife, Bobbie-Lynn; three great grandchildren, Zachary, Addison, and Hunter Wright; and a niece, Jane Hightower.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Flossie Roper.

A private graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Rolling Green Village for all their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .156 Milestone Way Greenville, S.C. 29615 or to the .

Betty's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Betty's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
