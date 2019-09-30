Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
Betty Lupo Thompson


1928 - 2019
Betty Lupo Thompson Obituary
Betty Lupo Thompson

Greenville - Betty Lupo Thompson, 90, of Greenville, wife of the late Thomas Earl Thompson, Jr., passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Greenville on December 15, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Perry Davis and Rebecca Senn Lupo. Betty was a graduate of Greenville High School and was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for many years.

Surviving are children, Becky and Bruce Shealy of Columbia, Elaine and John Byers of Greenville, Tom and Pat Thompson of Alabama, Bill and Trish Thompson of Taylors, and Terry and Jenni Thompson of Pickens; nine grandchildren, Brent Shealy, Keri Hogue, Rick Galway, Teresa Minnick, Jeff Knight, Nick Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Scott Thompson, and Travis Thompson; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by sister, Helen Lupo Thompson; three brothers, Tom, Perry, and Alfred Lupo; and one great-grandson, Lucas Nichols.

She was affectionately known as "Aunt Betty" to nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

Betty * Mom * Granny *

She was a lady of great character, strength and love. We are blessed that she was part of our lives.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., with burial to follow in Graceland Cemetery West.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1107 S. Main St., Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

The family is at the residence.

Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 30, 2019
