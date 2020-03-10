|
Betty M. Culpepper
Fountain Inn - Betty Marchbanks Culpepper, 90, went home to be with her Lord, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Greenville.
She was a native of Greenville County born October 17, 1929, to the late Walter "W.W." Marchbanks and the late Mabel Amanda White Marchbanks. She was the widow of Curtis Denson Culpepper. Mrs. Culpepper was retired from Ke-Ment Electronics and was a lifelong seamstress. She was a member of the Woodruff Church of God where she was also a member of the Joy Club and choir. She and her late husband were both members of Gideon's International.
Mrs. Culpepper's life was defined by humor, music, a love of flowers, an unrelenting faith, and times spent with her family and friends, many times including a meal she had prepared. She had a sense of adventure, a zest for life and loved to shop for herself and others. Even as a girl, she would entertain her family with jokes and stories, and that sense of humor followed her throughout her life. When laughter erupted somewhere in the room, she was often in the middle of it.
Surviving are four sons, Ron (Vickie) Culpepper of Travelers Rest, Michael Culpepper of Fountain Inn, Steve (Wanda) Culpepper of Simpsonville and Todd (Tonya) Culpepper of Raleigh, N.C.; one daughter, Linda Culpepper Mansfield of Mauldin; one brother, Bobby Marchbanks of Travelers Rest; 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Woodruff Church of God by Rev. Jonathan Knight and Rev. James Shealy. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woodruff Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 275, Woodruff, S.C. 29388 or Gideon's International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN., 37214-0800.
The family would like to thank Pendleton Manor in Greenville for their steady, loving care and to all the caregivers over the past few years who played a meaningful role in their mother's life.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020