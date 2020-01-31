Services
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Zouras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Melle Anderson Zouras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Melle Anderson Zouras Obituary
Betty Melle Anderson Zouras

Greenwood - Betty Melle Anderson Zouras, 90, resident of N. Cedar Drive, widow of Peter S. Zouras, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home.

Born in Greenwood, SC, September 23, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Lucius Carl and Jane Edith Smith Anderson. Mrs. Zouras was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Greenville.

She is survived by her two sons, Steve Zouras of Greenwood, George Zouras of Greenwood; daughter, Nikki Wilbanks and husband, Glenn of N. Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Chrystopher Zouras, Anthony Zouras, Kristina Schrecengost; great-grandchildren, Allisun Schrecengost and Gracie Schrecengost.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020, at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Father Zacharias Thornbury officiating. Entombment will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The Trisagion will be held 4:00 PM Sunday at Blyth Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 6:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 406 N. Academy St. Greenville, SC 29601.

For online condolences, visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Zouras family.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blyth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -