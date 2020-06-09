Betty Palmer Watkins
Greenville - Betty Palmer Watkins, wife of the late W.J. Watkins, died on June 8, 2020.
Born on December 28, 1930, in Seneca, SC, Betty was the daughter of the late Lee Palmer (a master mechanic) and Icy Mae Canup (a beloved "Nan" still missed dearly by her youngest grandchild). Betty was the youngest of seven children and was blessed to have five big brothers (four of whom served in WWII) and one older sister who looked out for the baby of the family.
A child of British North America, Betty's ancestors on her father's side emigrated to the Old Dominion in the 1620s from England and afterwards made their way to the upstate of South Carolina. Her mother's ancestors were latecomers, arriving from Germany in 1740 and settling in the Chesapeake Bay. The Canups moved south after receiving land grants for their service in the Revolutionary War.
Despite being born in the midst of the Great Depression, Betty received quite the education. She was president of the Seneca High School Class of 1947, the last class to be graduated under the eleven-year plan. She graduated from Winthrop College in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She received her Masters from the University of Tennessee in 1962. She became "Doctor Betty" in 1979 after receiving her PhD from the University of South Carolina. During her career, Betty worked for the Clemson Extension Service and taught at Clemson University and Tri-County Technical College. She retired after 30 years of state service. The Clemson University Board of Trustees conferred upon her the official title Associate Professor Emeritus of Vocational Education.
Betty is survived by her son, Bill Watkins (Evelyn).
In her retirement, Betty was an active member of the Greys of Oconee Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy. While Betty didn't give a farthing for hooded rapscallions who abused the symbols of the CSA, she honored the legacy of her ancestors (Cpl. William Lewis Pritchard, Co. G, 22nd Regiment, South Carolina Infantry). Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Division UDC Treasurer, 446 Haynes Road, Marion, NC 28752-8139.
In light of the current pandemic, a graveside service for family only is planned for 10:00AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Oconee Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.