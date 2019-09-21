Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church
572 Mount Lebanon Church Road
Greer, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church
572 Mount Lebanon Church Road
Greer, SC
Betty R. Smith


1941 - 2019
Betty R. Smith Obituary
Betty R. Smith

Greer - Betty Fay Ruff Smith, 78, widow of James Iredell Smith, passed away September 19, 2019.

A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Marshall and Ella Gosnell Ruff, she was a homemaker and a member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Sondra Westmoreland (Randy) of Greer; two grandchildren, April Swink (Doug) and Kyle Westmoreland (Jacelle); three great-grandchildren, Mikayla Swink, Jace Westmoreland and Payton Westmoreland; an expected great-grandchild due in January; three other loves, Savannah Moody, Brantley "Tiny" Lister and Ava Ramirez; and her beloved dog, Sissy.

Mrs. Smith was predeceased by four brothers, Bergan Ruff, Paul Ruff, Horace Ruff and Jesse Ruff, a sister, Etta Mae Ruff and an angel great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Noon Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Mark Smith. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Honorary escort will be the Homemakers Sunday School Class of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held 10:00-11:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615 or Greer Community Ministries, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 21, 2019
