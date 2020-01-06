|
Betty R. Wooten
Greer - Betty Jean Reynolds Wooten, 85, widow of Denard LeRoy Wooten, passed away on January 4, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Lloyd Edward and Lucille Shirley Reynolds, she was a retired employee of Steel Heddle for 40 years and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Diane Wooten Mahefky (Paul F.) of Colorado Springs, CO; one brother, Danny Reynolds (Carroll) of Taylors; one sister, Janice Taylor (Henry) of Taylors; two grandchildren, Jessica McLane (Ben) of Mechanicsville, VA and Paige Stransky of Colorado Springs, CO and five great-grandchildren, Julia, Heidi, Luke, Bear and Vivian.
Mrs. Wooten was predeceased by five brothers, Horace, Sammie, Bobby, Billy and Jimmy Reynolds.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020