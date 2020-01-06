Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Wooten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty R. Wooten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty R. Wooten Obituary
Betty R. Wooten

Greer - Betty Jean Reynolds Wooten, 85, widow of Denard LeRoy Wooten, passed away on January 4, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Lloyd Edward and Lucille Shirley Reynolds, she was a retired employee of Steel Heddle for 40 years and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Surviving are one daughter, Diane Wooten Mahefky (Paul F.) of Colorado Springs, CO; one brother, Danny Reynolds (Carroll) of Taylors; one sister, Janice Taylor (Henry) of Taylors; two grandchildren, Jessica McLane (Ben) of Mechanicsville, VA and Paige Stransky of Colorado Springs, CO and five great-grandchildren, Julia, Heidi, Luke, Bear and Vivian.

Mrs. Wooten was predeceased by five brothers, Horace, Sammie, Bobby, Billy and Jimmy Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -