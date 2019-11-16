|
Betty Randall Sistare Buff
West Columbia - Betty Randall Sistare Buff, 92, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at home. She was born in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, on May 20, 1927, the second child of four children born to Manuel Paul and Sallie Randall. Services will be at Mount Hebron United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery, 3050 Leaphart Road, West Columbia, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Following the service, the family will receive visitors at Mrs. Buff's home at 304 Sisken Court, West Columbia, SC.
Mrs. Buff was twice widowed. Her first marriage of eleven years was to George W. Sistare of Charlotte, NC. Her second marriage of twenty-eight years was to Henry C. Buff of West Columbia. Mrs. Buff was preceded in death by brothers, John J. Randall and Hoyt Randall, and granddaughter, Michelle Renee Sistare.
Graduating in 1944 from Berryhill High School, Charlotte, NC, during World War II, she was immediately employed by the USA Government Retirement Records. Later she was employed by Kroehler Manufacturing Company in Charlotte, NC; Belk's Department Store in Columbia, SC; and Allied Chemical Company in Irmo, SC. Since retiring in 1970, she was actively involved in organizations throughout her community and the world. She was a Life Member of the Associated Country Women of the World, a member of the first board of ACWW, and the USA Area President 1986-1989. She was Past Chairperson of the Country Women's Council USA. In those roles she traveled to many areas of the world to attend meetings and to check and monitor groups who were receiving supplies and materials "to improve the lives of women and families". She was featured in the "Seventh Edition of International Register of Profiles" published in 1983 and "The World Who's Who of Women" in 1984.
She was past President of the National Master Farm Homemaker's Guild, National Volunteer Outreach Network, and SC Family and Community Leaders. She was an active member in many roles of service to the Farm Bureau organization, and a Board Member Emeritus of the SC Family & Community Leaders. Volunteer activities afforded her many close and enduring friendships. Her love of all things that enhanced the lives of others was evident in the way she lived her life.
Throughout her years of volunteering, she was an advocate for the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) representing Clemson University Public Service Activities. She was a charter member of the National Extension Advisory Council and helped organize the national Council for Agricultural Research, Extension, and Teaching (CARET) in 1982 and was a member of that council until 2016, serving in many leadership roles.
Honors received were numerous, including "The Order of The Palmetto" presented by Governor Richard Riley in 1982; "Arkansas Traveler" presented by then Governor Bill Clinton in 1987; the "Southern Regional Agriculture and Rural Development Leadership Award" in 1987; "The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award" presented by Clemson University in 2002; the "South Carolina Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award" in 2015; and the Lifetime of Service Award to CARET in 2016.
At Clemson University, the "Betty Buff Senior Adventure Camp Endowment" provides funding annually for Outdoor Lab camp activities. The Buff-Swicegood Travel-Study Award Endowment administered by the SC Family & Community Leaders provides an opportunity for travel and study for members and Clemson University PSA employees to enhance educational opportunities for the SCFCL membership.
Mrs. Buff is survived by her daughter, Renee C. Sistare of West Columbia; son, Byron D. Sistare (Dotti) of Lexington; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Emily Randall of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Ruth Hooper of Greensboro, NC; sister-in-law, Angela Randall of Greenville, SC; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are The Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. Active pallbearers are grandsons and great grandsons (Dale, Scott, Blake, Drew, Tate, Van Sistare, and Shannen Deeter).
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019