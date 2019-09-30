|
|
Betty S. Dillard
Greer - Betty Shelton Dillard, 83, widow of Bennie O. Dillard, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 28, 2019. Her first husband was the late Bill P. Shelton.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Andy Lee and Lethia Dill Southern, she was a homemaker and a member of Greer Church of God.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 2:00-3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 30, 2019