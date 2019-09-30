Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Dillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty S. Dillard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty S. Dillard Obituary
Betty S. Dillard

Greer - Betty Shelton Dillard, 83, widow of Bennie O. Dillard, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 28, 2019. Her first husband was the late Bill P. Shelton.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Andy Lee and Lethia Dill Southern, she was a homemaker and a member of Greer Church of God.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 2:00-3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now