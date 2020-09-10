1/1
Betty Smith Duncan
1933 - 2020
Betty Smith Duncan

Greenville - Betty Smith Duncan, 87, formerly of Theodore Drive, beloved widow of Robert Wyatt Duncan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Born in Belton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Homer Nathaniel Smith and Edith Barkley Smith.

Mrs. Duncan was retired from Crown Zellerbach, Gaylord Container Division, as an Executive Administrator. She was a member of Siloam Baptist Church where she was very involved with sharing her talents.

Surviving are her children, Robert Wyatt Duncan, Jr. of Weehawken, NJ, Becky Huff (Bill) of Pelzer and Libby Black (Don) of Abbeville; grandchildren, Chris Huff (Bromley), Candi Parker (Ryan), Carrie McCain (Shawn), Jeremy Burnett (Ashley), Marisa Black, Micah Black (Samantha), Cason Black, Tori Beth Goforth (Jake), Joshua Duncan (Chelsea), K.J. Duncan and Elijah Duncan; and seventeen great grandchildren.

Mrs. Duncan was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Ruby Johnson; and brothers, Harold and Roy Smith.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Siloam Baptist Church, with a private family service to follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Duncan will lie in state on Sunday, from 8:30 AM until 1:00 PM, at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, for those wishing to pay their respects.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Service
08:30 - 01:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
SEP
13
Service
03:00 PM
Siloam Baptist Church
