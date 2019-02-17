Betty Sue Bridges Knight



Greenville - Betty Sue Bridges Knight, 89, loving wife of Bobby Knight, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.



She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Fostina Black Guthrie Parker. Betty retired from JP Stevens, Dunean Plant.



In addition to her husband of 20 years, she is survived by three daughters, Cathy Boosinger, Janice Baker (Ron) and Debbie Grant (Tommy); 5 grandchildren, Bobbi, Jaime, Jennifer, Paul and Michael; 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Joe Guthrie and Don Guthrie.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Entombment will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.



The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and staff at Greenville Health System for the care, love and dignity shown to Betty.



