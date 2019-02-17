Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Greenville - Betty Sue Bridges Knight, 89, loving wife of Bobby Knight, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Fostina Black Guthrie Parker. Betty retired from JP Stevens, Dunean Plant.

In addition to her husband of 20 years, she is survived by three daughters, Cathy Boosinger, Janice Baker (Ron) and Debbie Grant (Tommy); 5 grandchildren, Bobbi, Jaime, Jennifer, Paul and Michael; 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Joe Guthrie and Don Guthrie.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Entombment will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and staff at Greenville Health System for the care, love and dignity shown to Betty.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 17, 2019
