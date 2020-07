Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Sue Clark



Taylors - Betty Sue Clark passed on July 23, 2020. She was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church.



Funeral service will be held at New Jerusalem Baptist Church on July 31, 2020 at 11AM with burial at Enoree Fork Cemetery



Window view Thursday from 2-7PM at mortuary



