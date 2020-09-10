1/1
Betty Traynham McConnell
Betty Traynham McConnell

Greenville - Betty Traynham McConnell, 89, widow of Smith Nicholson "Mac" McConnell, Jr., went home to be with her Lord and Saviour peacefully at her residence, September 9, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Carroll and Cynda Bruce Thackston Traynham.

Betty was a 1949 graduate of Greenville High School where she was a majorette in the marching band. She retired as a CPA from Yeargin Construction Company after many years of service. She was a member of Lee Road Baptist Church, as well as the Fellowship Sunday School Class, and the JOY Club. She enjoyed cooking for the JOY Club events and meetings. Betty loved working in her garden and was an avid gardner. The biggest highlight of her life was the birth of her grandson and watching him grow into the fine young man he has become. Mom will always be in our hearts.

She is survived by a daughter, Terri Barnett (Rob); two sisters Frances Swanson and Marcelle Cobb; two brothers, Carroll Traynham (Jamie), Jack Traynham (Kay);and a grandson, Dr. Hayes Barnett (Emily).

A visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Lee Road Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prisma Health Upstate Cancer Institute (Lung), 900 W. Faris Road, Greenvile, SC, 29605.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
12:30 - 01:15 PM
Lee Road Baptist Church
SEP
13
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Lee Road Baptist Church
