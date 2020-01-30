Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Warriner Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Warriner Rogers Obituary
Betty Warriner Rogers

Greenville - Betty Warriner Rogers, 85, of Greenville passed peacefully at home on January 27, 2020. Betty was the daughter of the late Lucille Wilson Warriner and William Harlee Warriner from Society Hill and Bishopville. She is survived by her husband, whom she adored, Carlisle Rogers. Additional surviving family members are her daughter Monica Smith and spouse Jon, with grandchildren, Evan, Wilson, and Riley and son Ashley and spouse Daphine, with grandchildren Corey and Brook.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donation and memorials can be made to

https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -