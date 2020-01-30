|
Betty Warriner Rogers
Greenville - Betty Warriner Rogers, 85, of Greenville passed peacefully at home on January 27, 2020. Betty was the daughter of the late Lucille Wilson Warriner and William Harlee Warriner from Society Hill and Bishopville. She is survived by her husband, whom she adored, Carlisle Rogers. Additional surviving family members are her daughter Monica Smith and spouse Jon, with grandchildren, Evan, Wilson, and Riley and son Ashley and spouse Daphine, with grandchildren Corey and Brook.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donation and memorials can be made to
https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020