Betty Wooten
Piedmont - Betty Wooten, 89, of Piedmont, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. She was the daughter of Emma Lynch. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 135 Reid Bagwell Rd, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Memorials may be made to Divine Hospice of Anderson.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.