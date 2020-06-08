Betty Wooten
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Wooten

Piedmont - Betty Wooten, 89, of Piedmont, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. She was the daughter of Emma Lynch. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 135 Reid Bagwell Rd, Piedmont, SC 29673.

Memorials may be made to Divine Hospice of Anderson.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved