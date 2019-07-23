|
|
Bill Taylor
Greer - Billy "Bill" Doyle Taylor, 85, widower of Vivian Bryant Taylor, passed away July 21, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Horace and Gladys Burts Taylor, he was a U.S. Army Veteran, retired co-owner of Tri State Chemicals and a member of Praise Cathedral.
Surviving are a son, Dale Taylor (Beverly) of Greer; a daughter, Denise Taylor Sudduth (Harold) of Greer; one sister, Joanne Barlett of Taylors; three grandchildren, Daniel Sudduth (Amber), Cory Taylor (Brittany) and Clayton Sudduth (Tracy); two great-grandchildren, Kade Sudduth and Josie Sudduth; sister-in-law, Lavonia Snow of Greer; and brother-in-law, Don McAbee of Greer.
Mr. Taylor was predeceased by a brother, Tommy Taylor, one sister, Betty Jean Rainey and one great-granddaughter, Bryleigh Kate Taylor.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Praise Cathedral, conducted by Pastor Jerry Madden and Pastor Tommy Harvey. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Honorary escorts will be the residents at Praise Village and Hardees Coffee Club.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
