Bill Ward
Belton - James Pascal "Bill" Ward, 91, husband of the late Kathleen Huff "Kitty" Ward, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Boyce Napoleon and Leila Jane Greene Ward. He was a Korean War Army veteran, a retired brick mason, and a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church.
Survivors include sons, Steve Ward of Simpsonville and Phil Ward (Jena) of Piedmont; sister, Pat Barker; and two granddaughters, Kara and Kelsey Ward.
He was predeceased by a sister, Betty Bagwell.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.
The service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Oak Hill United Methodist Church with burial following at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 430 Oak Hill Road, Belton, SC 29627.
For the safety of the family, friends, and funeral home staff, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and service.
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com