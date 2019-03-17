Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Billie Ann C. Watson Obituary
Billie Ann C. Watson

Greer - Billie Ann Cabe Watson, 71, passed away March 14, 2019.

A native of Tryon, North Carolina, daughter of the late William M. and Annie Sue Morgan Cabe, she was a retired employee of Homelite and a former employee of State Printing and a member of Washington Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Garland "Pete" Watson of the home; a daughter, Tonya Cranford (Edward) of Greer; a step-daughter, Julie Fridell (Dave) of New Brunswick, Canada; two grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; and a step-daughter-in-law, Lisa Watson of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Mrs. Watson was predeceased by a step-son, Jeffrey Scott Watson and a brother, William Ronald Cabe, Sr.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Washington Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines, Pastor Tom Tucker and Pastor Phyllis Underwood. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Washington Baptist Church.

A celebration of life will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, Fort Mill, South Carolina.

The family is at the home of her daughter, Tonya Cranford.

Memorials may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, New York 10163.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 17, 2019
