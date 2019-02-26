Services
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
First Baptist Church of Clemson
397 College Avenue
Clemson, SC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Clemson
397 College Avenue
Clemson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Burch


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billie Burch Obituary
Billie Burch

Seneca - Billie Murphy Burch, widow of Thomas Augustus Burch and formerly of Clemson, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Residences at Park Place.

She was born in Gibson, GA, a daughter of the late Cleon Lee Murphy and Norene English Burch Milburn. She attended Mercer College and retired from the Soils Lab at Clemson University. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clemson and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Surviving are her daughter, Carla Mobley (Ed) of Matthews, NC; sisters, Betty Harrell and Faye Haislip both of Augusta, GA; grandchildren, Grant Crago (Megan) and Kelsey Bassett (Josh); great grandchildren, Jaxon and Lillian Bassett; her devoted sweetheart, Dr. Charlie Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Billie was predeceased by sons, Jeffrey Thomas Burch and Phillip Augustus Burch; and sister Joann Chalker.

Funeral services will be 2 PM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Clemson with Dr. Rusty Brock officiating. A private graveside committal service will be held at Old Stone Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 PM, Wednesday prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 397 College Ave., Clemson, SC 29631 or to the .

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
Download Now