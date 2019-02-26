Billie Burch



Seneca - Billie Murphy Burch, widow of Thomas Augustus Burch and formerly of Clemson, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Residences at Park Place.



She was born in Gibson, GA, a daughter of the late Cleon Lee Murphy and Norene English Burch Milburn. She attended Mercer College and retired from the Soils Lab at Clemson University. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clemson and enjoyed gardening and cooking.



Surviving are her daughter, Carla Mobley (Ed) of Matthews, NC; sisters, Betty Harrell and Faye Haislip both of Augusta, GA; grandchildren, Grant Crago (Megan) and Kelsey Bassett (Josh); great grandchildren, Jaxon and Lillian Bassett; her devoted sweetheart, Dr. Charlie Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, Billie was predeceased by sons, Jeffrey Thomas Burch and Phillip Augustus Burch; and sister Joann Chalker.



Funeral services will be 2 PM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Clemson with Dr. Rusty Brock officiating. A private graveside committal service will be held at Old Stone Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 PM, Wednesday prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 397 College Ave., Clemson, SC 29631 or to the .



Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC. Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary