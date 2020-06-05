Dr. Billie S. Shiera
Greenville - Dr. Billie Skinner Schiera met the living Christ Thursday, June 4, 2020 while residing at The Cottages at Brushy Creek. Billie was a 1976 graduate of the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN. She began to practice optometry with her father and mentor, Dr. B.B. Parks. She then continued to practice for 44 years. Billie was active at First Presbyterian Church, was a member of The Flock and, as an elder, served as Clerk of Session. Her gifts of hospitality and empathy were clearly demonstrated to her family and her many friends. Dr. Schiera is survived by her brother, Russell "Rip" Parks (Edith). She was widowed twice. From her first marriage to Joel Skinner, she is survived by one son, Joshua Parks Skinner (Megan) and step-grandson, Benjamin. From her second marriage to Ron Schiera, she is survived by daughters-in-law Amy Schiera of Greenville and Kimberly (Yannik) Spenninck and two grandsons, Tristan and Nathan, of Atlanta. A graveside service will be held in the Remembrance Chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 3PM on Sunday, June 7th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, or Shepherd's Gate (Miracle Hill).
Condolences can be made to Dr. Shiera's family at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.