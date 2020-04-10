|
|
Billy Frank Trammell
Greenville - Billy Frank Trammell, age 81 passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020. Billy was born July 27, 1938 in Greenville SC to the late Franklin EC and Nettie Lucille Putman Trammell.
Billy is survived by his spouse, Sandra Hudson Trammell; daughter Joni Trammell Lamb (Marcus); and daughter Kristie Trammell Lamb (Gary); brother Jeffrey Lane Trammell (Tricia); daughter-in-law Cathy Trammell; 4 sisters; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren to be birthed this year.
Billy was preceded in death by father Franklin EC Trammell; mother Nettie Lucille Putman Trammell; son Billy Frank Trammell Jr. and son Russell Scott Trammell.
A private family service for Billy was held Saturday, April 11, 2020. A memorial celebration of Billy's life will be held later date at Praise Cathedral.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com for the Trammell family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020