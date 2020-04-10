Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Trammell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Frank Trammell


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Frank Trammell Obituary
Billy Frank Trammell

Greenville - Billy Frank Trammell, age 81 passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020. Billy was born July 27, 1938 in Greenville SC to the late Franklin EC and Nettie Lucille Putman Trammell.

Billy is survived by his spouse, Sandra Hudson Trammell; daughter Joni Trammell Lamb (Marcus); and daughter Kristie Trammell Lamb (Gary); brother Jeffrey Lane Trammell (Tricia); daughter-in-law Cathy Trammell; 4 sisters; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren to be birthed this year.

Billy was preceded in death by father Franklin EC Trammell; mother Nettie Lucille Putman Trammell; son Billy Frank Trammell Jr. and son Russell Scott Trammell.

A private family service for Billy was held Saturday, April 11, 2020. A memorial celebration of Billy's life will be held later date at Praise Cathedral.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com for the Trammell family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -