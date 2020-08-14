1/1
Billy G. West
Billy G. West

Anderson - Billy "Poppy" Gordon West, 87, widower of Jo Ann Mathis West, passed away on August 12, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veteran Nursing Home in Anderson.

A native of Pelham, SC, son of the late Willie Benson and Irene Elizabeth Gordon West, he was the owner of West Insulation, a US Navy Korean War Veteran, a member of Taylors First Baptist Church and the Jim Glendinning Sunday School Class. He and Jo Ann loved to travel. They crossed over the entire U.S. They loved eating out and dining with friends. While their health allowed, they were active members of Pebble Creek Country Club where they loved to play golf. Mr. West loved life to the fullest. He was a member of the Wade Hampton Masonic Lodge 404, a Shriner and a volunteer for Greenville Hospital System for over 20 years.

Surviving are one son, Brian West (Pamela) of Greenville and one granddaughter, Savannah Grace West.

Mr. West was predeceased by one brother, Wallace Benson West.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park conducted by Dr. Jimmie Harley.

Honorary escort will be the members of The Jim Glendinning Sunday School Class.

Visitation will be held after the service at the gravesite.

Memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 West Main Street, Taylors, SC 29687.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com






Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
