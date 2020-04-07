|
Billy "Bill" G. Wilson
Liberty - Mr. Billy "Bill" G. Wilson
Liberty, SC
Billy G. Wilson, 83, husband of the late Martha Joan Davenport Wilson, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
Born in Anderson County, Bill was the son of the late Sterling Talmadge and Izona Burdette Wilson. He was a member of the Easley Moose Lodge for over 30 years. Bill retired from Dayco Products in Easley and also owned and operated Wilson's ABC store.
Surviving are two sons, Randy Wilson of Liberty, and Mark Wilson of Fountain Inn; a daughter, Linda Sullivan (Chuck Letourneau) of the home; three stepdaughters, Teresa Miller (Bob) of Dacusville, Terri Ballard of Dacusville, and Kay Dorsey of Easley; a sister, Swanee Burroughs of Bradenton, FL; three grandchildren; six step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and eight step great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 10, 2020 in the chapel at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley. The burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley, SC.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020