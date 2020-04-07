Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy G. "Bill" Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy G. "Bill" Wilson Obituary
Billy "Bill" G. Wilson

Liberty - Mr. Billy "Bill" G. Wilson

Liberty, SC

Billy G. Wilson, 83, husband of the late Martha Joan Davenport Wilson, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, Bill was the son of the late Sterling Talmadge and Izona Burdette Wilson. He was a member of the Easley Moose Lodge for over 30 years. Bill retired from Dayco Products in Easley and also owned and operated Wilson's ABC store.

Surviving are two sons, Randy Wilson of Liberty, and Mark Wilson of Fountain Inn; a daughter, Linda Sullivan (Chuck Letourneau) of the home; three stepdaughters, Teresa Miller (Bob) of Dacusville, Terri Ballard of Dacusville, and Kay Dorsey of Easley; a sister, Swanee Burroughs of Bradenton, FL; three grandchildren; six step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and eight step great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 10, 2020 in the chapel at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley. The burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley, SC.

The family will be at the residence.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now