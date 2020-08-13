1/1
Billy "Joe" Greene Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy "Joe" Greene, Jr.

Travelers Rest - Billy "Joe" Greene Jr., 64 of Travelers Rest, SC husband of Sandy Ebert Greene passed away Sunday August 9th, 2020 at Edisto Beach, SC.

Raised in Travelers Rest, SC, he was the son of Mary Elizabeth Greene of Travelers Rest and the late Billy Joe Greene Sr. He was a graduate of Travelers Rest High School & Clemson University. He spent most of his career working in both sales & independent contracting and was adored by his clients and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hiking, farming & cooking. He always enjoyed spending time with family & truly loved helping others.

In addition to his loving and devoted wife, he is survived by his sisters, Mary Lynn Greene & Paula Frady, his daughter, Hannah Greene (Brantley) and son Ben Greene (Austin). Also, step-daughters, Jennifer Tomlinson (Jason), Stephanie Chapman (Rod), step-son, Chris Witt (Kerry) & his grandchildren, Zoe & Leila Maxey and Lila & Hardy Greene, step-grandchildren, Brayden & Baylee Tomlinson, Andrew & Jacob Chapman, and Megan & Jack Witt.

The family welcomes you to an 11 a.m. graveside service on Tuesday, August 18th at Mountainview Memorial Park in Travelers Rest, SC. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rev. Dr. Justin Gilreath and Mr. Mickey Vernon.

Memorials may be made to North Greenville Food Crisis Ministry.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is assisting the family. (864) 834-8051.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mountainview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Howze Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved