Billy "Joe" Greene, Jr.
Travelers Rest - Billy "Joe" Greene Jr., 64 of Travelers Rest, SC husband of Sandy Ebert Greene passed away Sunday August 9th, 2020 at Edisto Beach, SC.
Raised in Travelers Rest, SC, he was the son of Mary Elizabeth Greene of Travelers Rest and the late Billy Joe Greene Sr. He was a graduate of Travelers Rest High School & Clemson University. He spent most of his career working in both sales & independent contracting and was adored by his clients and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hiking, farming & cooking. He always enjoyed spending time with family & truly loved helping others.
In addition to his loving and devoted wife, he is survived by his sisters, Mary Lynn Greene & Paula Frady, his daughter, Hannah Greene (Brantley) and son Ben Greene (Austin). Also, step-daughters, Jennifer Tomlinson (Jason), Stephanie Chapman (Rod), step-son, Chris Witt (Kerry) & his grandchildren, Zoe & Leila Maxey and Lila & Hardy Greene, step-grandchildren, Brayden & Baylee Tomlinson, Andrew & Jacob Chapman, and Megan & Jack Witt.
The family welcomes you to an 11 a.m. graveside service on Tuesday, August 18th at Mountainview Memorial Park in Travelers Rest, SC. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rev. Dr. Justin Gilreath and Mr. Mickey Vernon.
Memorials may be made to North Greenville Food Crisis Ministry.
