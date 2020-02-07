|
Billy H. Phillips
Greenville - Billy H. Phillips, 65, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
He was born in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Herman and Edna Philips.
He is survived by his daughter, Lora D. Patterson; grandchildren, Brayden W. Patterson, Blake M. Lancaster and Amanda H. Teddy; special friends, Frank Fazio, Randy Austin, Ricky Vaugm, Arthur Cox, Chris Patterson, Jamie Lancaster, Brent Walker and Theresa Dunagan.
My daddy (Bill Phillips) will always be remembered for his nickname(s):
Wild Bill- Poppa Wild Bill or "Pops." My dad was the first Wild Child- daughter (Lora) was the 2nd Wild Child & now grandsons are...The love he had for music; Jerry Lee Lewis- "Great Balls of Fire" Elvis Presley songs, Rollings Stones and many more, and the love he had for racing, #17.
Everyone will remember my dad for being a great "Pal" & friend to us all. He listened to us all and made sure everyone had their time they needed. Daddy was a story teller and enjoyed talking for hours and we will never forget his smile and the Rick Flair Woooo! (-Lora)
In lieu of flowers donations or contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital also to Cancer Society of Greenville County.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020