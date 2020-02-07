Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy H. Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy H. Phillips Obituary
Billy H. Phillips

Greenville - Billy H. Phillips, 65, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

He was born in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Herman and Edna Philips.

He is survived by his daughter, Lora D. Patterson; grandchildren, Brayden W. Patterson, Blake M. Lancaster and Amanda H. Teddy; special friends, Frank Fazio, Randy Austin, Ricky Vaugm, Arthur Cox, Chris Patterson, Jamie Lancaster, Brent Walker and Theresa Dunagan.

My daddy (Bill Phillips) will always be remembered for his nickname(s):

Wild Bill- Poppa Wild Bill or "Pops." My dad was the first Wild Child- daughter (Lora) was the 2nd Wild Child & now grandsons are...The love he had for music; Jerry Lee Lewis- "Great Balls of Fire" Elvis Presley songs, Rollings Stones and many more, and the love he had for racing, #17.

Everyone will remember my dad for being a great "Pal" & friend to us all. He listened to us all and made sure everyone had their time they needed. Daddy was a story teller and enjoyed talking for hours and we will never forget his smile and the Rick Flair Woooo! (-Lora)

In lieu of flowers donations or contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital also to Cancer Society of Greenville County.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -